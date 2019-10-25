The Lincoln County Ag Society will host a New View Antique, Craft and Vendor Show at the fairgrounds this weekend.
Shari Cecil, promotional secretary, said there will be 43 booths situated throughout the three buildings at the fairgrounds — Centennial Hall, the Beef Barn and the Ag Building. There will be food vendors both days and the show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“I had a bunch of antique dealers reach out to me and say that there was not an antique show in the area anymore,” Cecil said. “So I decided we should have an antique and craft and home-based business show and that’s what we have going on this weekend.”
There will be vendors from various parts of Nebraska, as well as the familiar crafters.
“There’s a lot of different and unique stuff,” Cecil said. “We have a lot of people from Valentine, Hastings that are coming up this way, so some of it will be new and different to the area.”
There is no admission fee to browse through the booths.
“I think it’s going to be a great show,” Cecil said. “We’ve had lots of interest in it.”
