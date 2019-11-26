LINCOLN — Twenty-four west central Nebraska high school musicians performed in the Nebraska Music Education Association’s All-State concerts Saturday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Lied Center for the Performing Arts.
Thirteen regional high schools of all sizes had at least one All-Stater chosen from auditions recorded in October and judged statewide.
Six North Platte High School musicians were part of the All-State Chorus, along with one NPHS instrumentalist apiece in the All-State Band and All-State Orchestra.
Complete lists of All-Staters across Nebraska were not available on the NMEA website when the ensembles were announced last month.
All-State musicians rehearsed with guest clinicians Thursday evening into Saturday in conjunction with the NMEA’s annual convention at UNL.
Directing the All-State Chorus was Brady Allred, artistic director and conductor of Salt Lake Choral Artists in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Capt. Ryan Nowlin, assistant director of the U.S. Marine Band, served as All-State Band clinician. Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend (Indiana) Symphony Orchestra, conducted the All-State Orchestra.
No regional musicians qualified for the All-State Jazz Band, which was directed by Ronald C. McCurdy, professor of music at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music.
Following are All-State performers from west central Nebraska, listed in alphabetical order of their schools:
» Arthur County — Band: Mary Worthing, freshman, alto saxophone.
» Broken Bow — Chorus: Isak Chancellor, junior, bass I.
» Chase County — Chorus: Gabrielle Krutsinger, senior, soprano II.
» Cozad — Chorus: Abby Worrell, senior, alto II.
» Lexington — Band: Cyrus Rhea, senior, alto saxophone.
» McCook — Chorus: Brynn Golden, senior, soprano I; Kora Keslin, junior, and Addison Randel, sophomore, alto II; Malcolm Hinze, junior, bass I.
» North Platte — Chorus: Annetta von Kampen, junior, soprano I; Carlye Stoppkotte, senior, soprano II; Thomas Bartling and Elliott Purdy, seniors, tenor I; Dawson McGahan, sophomore, bass I; Joel Bradley, senior, bass II. Band: Parker Tonkinson, senior, trumpet. Orchestra: Jack Carlson, senior, violin.
» Ogallala — Chorus: Rachel Orth, senior, soprano I. Band: Samantha Byrd, senior, clarinet.
» Paxton — Chorus: Damin Luedke, sophomore, tenor I.
» Sandhills — Chorus: Mirian Ganoung, sophomore, alto I.
» Sutherland — Chorus: Bonita Naughtin, senior, soprano I.
» Valentine — Chorus: Elliana Springer, junior, soprano I.
» Wauneta-Palisade — Chorus: Kendra Bley, junior, alto I.
