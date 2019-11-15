Fairy tales at the Fox: Playhouse production of musical 'Into the Woods' premieres

One has to pay close attention to keep track of the goings-on in “Into the Woods,” the 1986 Stephen Sondheim Broadway musical that opens tonight in North Platte’s historic Fox Theatre.
That’s especially important, show director Ritch Galvan says, because the multiple stories audience members see on stage will blend together and won’t turn out the way they learned them as children.
“People might be expecting to see fairy tales, which they will see. But it also covers what happens after the fairy tale’s over,” said Galvan, director of the joint production by the North Platte Community Playhouse and North Platte Community College.
“So it’s not necessarily a warm and fuzzy story, but I think it’s a poignant story of what means to be a parent and even a child.”
Performances of “Into the Woods” are scheduled this weekend and next at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Curtain times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with the same schedule Nov. 22-24.
Tickets may be bought at the door, at the Playhouse box office from noon to 5 p.m. today and Nov. 18-22 or online by clicking “Get Tickets” at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.
Prices are $18 in advance or $20 at the door for adults or $10 and $12 for students with an ID or other children 16 and younger.
Mid-Plains Community College students and employees may pick up tickets for free at the Welcome Center at NPCC’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
This month’s production, which includes Playhouse veterans Melissa Mitchell and Sue McKain as musical and orchestra directors respectively, marks the second collaboration in three years between the Playhouse and NPCC’s theater and music departments.
Their joint November 2017 presentation of the 2015 Broadway musical “Tuck Everlasting” was intended to be a one-time affair, said Galvan, who also directed that production.
But it went over so well that “we’ll do one show a year as partners going forward,” he said.
He enjoys working at the Fox, which marks its 90th anniversary Nov. 24, because it offers “a bigger space and allows us to do bigger shows” than NPCC’s McDonald-Belton Theater, Galvan added.
Even without the formal partnership, NPCC students have regularly auditioned for and won roles in Playhouse shows alongside community members of all ages.
Chris Terry, an NPCC sophomore from Grant, continues that tradition in “Into the Woods” as Jack, the well-known beanstalk-climber whose Act I intrusion into the giant’s realm triggers unwelcome consequences in Act II.
“I guess you get to see more of his personality” than in the original fairy tale, said Terry, who will receive his associate degree in science in December and expects to get a second one in music after another year.
“He’s very bold. He’s not afraid of much. But after seeing the giant, it puts him in his place.”
Little Red Riding Hood, played by North Platte High School senior Kennedy Pucket, also shows a tougher side in Sondheim’s version than children grow up hearing.
“In the initial fairy tale you hear, you don’t see her with a knife,” she said. “And you don’t see her running around in wolfskin. She’s a lot tougher in this one.”
“Into the Woods” will be the fourth Playhouse musical for Pucket, who plans to graduate early from NPHS in December and start elementary education studies at NPCC in early 2020.
After appearing as young lead character Winnie Foster for Galvan in “Tuck,” Pucket went on to play gum-crazy Violet Beauregarde in “Willy Wonka: The Musical” (2018) and Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” last February.
Playhouse shows offer “a getaway for me from reality, a nice break,” Pucket said. “And I love the people who are here. I love my family, but these people make my family even bigger.”
