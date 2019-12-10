A Lincoln East student was injured at North Platte High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday during his school’s performance during the A-1 District Play Production competition, according to a press release.
Aedan Strauss and another student reportedly fell off the stage. Strauss was transported to Great Plains Health then flown to Kearney with unknown injuries. The other student’s injuries were unknown, but were thought to be minor.
“The entire staff and administration of North Platte Public Schools would like to offer Aedan well wishes on a speedy recovery,” wrote NPPS Superintendent Ron Hanson in a press release issued Sunday. “Our thoughts are with him, his family, and fellow performers during this time. The North Platte Public Schools Activity Director, Jordan Cudney, has been in contact with the Lincoln East Activities Director. At this time, no additional information has been provided by Lincoln East. Again, the Lincoln East student performers are in our thoughts and well wishes.”
On Monday, the NPPS District administrative team conducted a review of the District One-Act Play incident that occurred on Saturday and sent out a second press release.
“Because of questions we have received, we would like to clarify this issue as it was brought to us,” said Tina Smith, director of communications for NPPS.
The press release stated:
“At this time, we can confirm the following information. North Platte Public Schools was selected as the A-1 District Play Production competition site for our A-1 district as we were the only applicant who offered to host the event. This year our district consisted of the following high schools: Norfolk, Millard North, Lincoln East, Lexington, Omaha Bryan and North Platte. The NSAA requires each host site/tournament director to supply participating schools with multiple details about the site. These details include the dimensions of the stage and the lighting equipment that is available at nsaahome.org/play-production, page 2, item 9. Schools were provided with these details as well as a scaled diagram of the NPHS stage.
“The District Play Production guidelines ask performing schools to provide a diagram of the stage set they will use, a lighting plot and special needs. Lincoln East did not provide a diagram, lighting plot or submit special needs. On the day of the competition, they did ask if they could use the thrust (the section of stage that extends out over the orchestra pit) as they had practiced doing so at home, from the diagram we previously provided. We notified Lincoln East that other schools had used the thrust and if they wanted to do so they could as well.
“After reviewing the video of the students in questions, we have found the two students fell from the main stage, right, with spotlights lighting the area. It does appear that student No. 1, who was carrying student No. 2, stepped off of the 42 inches high main stage in a hurried motion. This misstep resulted in both students falling to the floor in front of the main stage area.
“We have been in contact with Lincoln East and have no additional information to share about the injured student.
“According to the district judges, no other performers fell from the stage during district play production performances this past Saturday.
We are saddened that this incident occurred, and our continued thoughts are with the Lincoln East Play Production team.”
