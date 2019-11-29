Alumni of the North Platte High School band are invited to join in celebrating its centennial season during the band’s Christmas concert next month.
Five selections performed in the band’s 50th anniversary concert on Feb. 28, 1969, will be part of the 7:30 p.m. program Dec. 10 at the NPHS Performing Arts Center, said current director Brett Bradley.
Two of them — “America the Beautiful” and the “Minuteman” concert march — will be directed by Virgil French, NPHS band director from 1971 to 1994.
The program also includes “The Nutmeggers” concert march, the “Lustspiel Overture” and “American Folk Suite” from the 50th anniversary program led by then-director Lawrence Romeiser.
Christmas songs will complete the centennial program, including a band arrangement of “Sleigh Ride” that Bradley’s NPHS bands have presented since he took its baton in 1996.
“We’ll have the lights come up, and anyone who is an alumnus of the band can stand” and be recognized, said Bradley, who became NPHS’ longest-serving band director when the school year began in August.
A reception will follow the concert in the commons area, he said.
Bradley’s 24th Bulldog band completed a perfect marching band season with superior ratings Oct. 5 at Grand Island’s Harvest of Harmony parade and field contests, Oct. 19 at the Lincoln Marching Contest and Oct. 26 at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association contest in Kearney.
The NPHS band’s continuous history begins in September 1919, when cornet-playing science teacher Charles J. Killian took up the baton of what then was an all-boys Cadet Band. Eugene A. Garlichs led an earlier band at the school from 1906 to 1911.
Killian, who directed the band’s first concert on March 19, 1920, led the group through the 1929-30 school year — the first year when girls were admitted as members.
He was followed by R. Cedric Anderson (1930-47), Howard Van Sickle (1947-48), Romeiser (1948-71), French and Kelli (Scheef) Nelson (1994-96), Bradley’s immediate predecessor.
Both Anderson and Romeiser served as president of the Nebraska Music Education Association and are members of the NMEA Hall of Fame.
Karen (Rauch) Marsh, a 1973 NPHS graduate, was assistant band director under Nelson and then Bradley from 1994 to 2014.
