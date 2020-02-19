A 30-year-old North Platte man is charged with being an accessory to a felony by assisting his two brothers who were wanted in a homicide investigation in California last month.
Tyler Corbit, who was arrested Tuesday, was arraigned in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday afternoon. His preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 27 by Judge Kent D. Turnbull.
Bond was set for Corbit at $500,000. He must pay 10% of that amount to be freed.
The brothers were suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting in Tulare County, California.
The two fled the state and traveled to Nebraska, according to court documents.
Investigators say Corbit and a woman picked up his brothers at the Paxton Cemetery and transported the two to a hotel in North Platte.
According to court documents, the brothers then obtained a vehicle in Nebraska and fled the state.
The State Patrol obtained the license plate information on the vehicle and notified law enforcement nationwide along with an alert for the public to avoid the brothers.
The vehicle was located in Utah Jan. 5, and after a chase and crash, the two brothers were arrested.
