The Prairie Arts Center will host a Family Fall Festival on Sunday to raise funds for the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s Tina’s House and the PAC art programs.
The festival will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the PAC, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Executive Director Holly Carlini said there will be many fun activities through the afternoon.
“We will have a kids movie that shows at 12:30 and 3 o’clock,” Carlini said. “We will have a freewill donation lunch provided by Equitable Bank.”
Carlini said there will be a bounce house, pumpkin painting, face painting and all sorts of arts and crafts booths for kids.
Tickets are $1 for games and crafts.
Snacks like hot chocolate, popcorn and s’mores will also be available throughout the event.
Sponsors include Centris Federal Credit Union, Equitable Bank and Premier Toyota.
The RDAP shelter is named Tina’s House in honor of volunteer Tina Mohr, who died in 2015 in a car accident. For 25 years, Mohr had been part of RDAP.
