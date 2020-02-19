Weather permitting, North Platte city contractor Paulsen Inc. will begin Phase 1 of the Downtown Enhancement Project beginning Monday.
Work will include removal of bricks and paving, replacement of storm sewer and water mains, and then replacement of the pavement, bricks and sidewalks, according to a press release from the city.
The first phase includes closure of Sixth Street from Jeffers Street to Chestnut Avenue, including the intersection at Sixth and Chestnut. Dewey Street from Fifth to Sixth streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic, but sidewalks will remain open for access to businesses.
During Phase 1, traffic on Bailey Avenue will temporarily change to two-way to allow access to the parking lot on the southwest corner of Sixth and Bailey. Access to Dewey from this lot will be via the covered alley.
For questions, contact the city Engineering Department, 308-535-6724.
