The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri on Dec. 6 and 7.
The museum and gallery is located at 218 East Eighth St. in Cozad.
The gala event will include an open house, special Christmas decorations, the unveiling of a new exhibit in its gallery, a special award presentation, refreshments, and a tour of beautifully decorated houses in the Cozad area.
From 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6, the museum will be hosting an open house that will include rooms decorated in the Christmas spirit by museum volunteers along with guided tours. Refreshments will be served including hors d’oeuvres, desserts, coffee, and beverages.
A special program in the Art Gallery will begin at 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting to open a major new exhibit entitled Through My Own Language: Robert Henri and His Portraits, Paintings and Sketches.
The newly installed exhibit, will include all of the museum’s paintings, portraits and most of the sketches that it owns including recent acquisitions and those loaned by its patrons. The show will include interpretive components on Henri’s life and his students, and feature the most current knowledge about the artist. Major funding for the project has been provided by the Katherine Wilson Foundation, the Burkholder Foundation, the Kosman Foundation, and the Union Pacific Foundation.
In addition, there will be a special award presentation made by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees to recognize volunteers of cultural organizations including two who are from Cozad and museum members. Forty-three awards are being made across the state.
On Dec. 7, the museum will continue its open house with refreshments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Robert Henri Museum will also be sponsoring its annual Christmas House Tour on the same day.
Three property owners have generously agreed to open their homes to show their Christmas displays. They include Jordan and Ashley Kinnan, Justin and Sheena Kinnan and Andy and Pam Lahr. The homes will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
House tour tickets can be purchased for $8 per person at Cozad gift shops, the Cozad Chamber of Commerce and the Robert Henri Museum.
The museum will also be hosting the work of two artists for its program: Rose Mapel and Randall May.
Mapel is a self-taught artist, works in a variety of mediums and is also a photographer and writer. She and her husband, Ray, own Rustic Milling & Craft LLC in Cozad.
One of her specialties is the creation of barn quilts and she teaches non-credit barn quilt workshops and other creative classes at colleges around the region. She was selected as a featured artist for Nebraska Rural Living and has been the Artist of the Month at the Robert Henri Museum. Mapel painted the 50 States Barn Quilt tourist attraction that hangs on the Mead Lumber storage building in Cozad. In 2019, she wrote the book “The Complete Barn Quilt Creation & Painting Guide,” which will be available for purchase and autographing at the Holiday at the Henri program.
Randall May studied at Union College in Lincoln and Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado. He won awards and scholarships while under the tutelage of John Seerey-Lester and traveled to workshops with the renowned artist in Alaska, Colorado and Florida.
Randall’s paintings and sculptures range from small to monumental in size and are collected nationally and internationally. He has sculptures and paintings in the permanent collections of the Museum of Nebraska Arts in Kearney, Nebraska and The Pinkerton Retirement Specialist and Idaho Wildlife Museum in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Randall has placed monumental sculptures, both public and privately in Colorado towns; Vail, Superior, Woodland Park, Pagosa Springs, Divide and Colorado Springs. He will have his work on display and for sale.
For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at roberthenrimuseum.org.
