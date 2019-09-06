This Saturday, the Prairie Arts Center will host a tailgate party in its parking lot to watch the Husker football game against Colorado.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for the Prairie Arts Center.
Seven barbecue teams will cook tailgate foods that will be included with the price of admittance.
The game will be shown on a big outdoor screen. Other activities include a beer garden and a cornhole tournament with prizes for first, second and third place.
Cornhole is $20 a team for two-man teams and sign-ups will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Executive Director Holly Carlini said this is the third year that the arts center has had this fundraiser.
“I think we should have a good turnout,” Carlini said. “Everyone loves watching the Huskers. It is an amazing atmosphere.”
Advance tickets can be bought at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.