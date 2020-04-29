The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in coordination with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, plans to release water from Lake McConaughy starting Wednesday and continuing through the middle of June.
The goal is to maintain a flow of at least 3,400 cubic feet per second at the Platte River Grand Island gauge until June 20, while remaining below the 6.0-foot National Weather Service flood stage at the North Platte gauge.
The PRRIP is a cooperative basinwide effort to assist in the recovery of threatened and endangered species in the Platte River including the whooping crane, piping plover, interior least tern and pallid sturgeon. The Environmental Account is water dedicated to instream flow purposes, specifically providing benefits to the threatened and endangered target species of the PRRIP.
The planned release will be similar to historic river rises, which resulted from spring runoff in the Platte River basin. Historic high flows helped remove vegetation from the river banks and kept the river wide and shallow with bare stretches of sand. This provided a safe place for whooping cranes and other birds to roost at night, provided nesting habitat for least terns and piping plovers, and increased the size of riverine wetlands.
USFWS Environmental Account Manager Tom Econopouly, PRRIP Executive Director Jason Farnsworth, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District staff will coordinate closely and be prepared to scale back or terminate releases if required. Weather conditions can change rapidly, so the partners will monitor weather and runoff conditions to minimize the risk of exceeding flooding stage.
The PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release. The PRRIP is committed to restoration of the habitat for the endangered species in the Central Platte River, while at the same time protecting human health and safety and preventing damage to associated land along the river.
