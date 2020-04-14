LINCOLN – Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Human Services.
The Douglas County Public Health Department reported its seventh death, that of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.
The Loup Basin Public Health Department announced its second death, that of a Custer County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
That brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to DHHS.
Saline County also reported its first case Tuesday, bringing the state total to 901. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state's COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
