A creep-y vic-tor-y: NPHS's one-act play production team headed to state with "The Addams Family"

The principal members of “The Addams Family” sing about the joy they take in their naturally creepy ways during North Platte High School’s presentation of the classic Charles Addams characters in Saturday’s Class A-1 district one-act play contest at NPHS. From left are Uncle Fester (Derek Patterson), Wednesday (Abbygail Marshall), Gomez (Aden Reed), Lurch (Joe Roeder), Morticia (Bailey Roeder), Pugsley (Adeline Russell), Grandmama (Megan Jerabek) and Cousin Itt (Uriel Wiezorek). NPHS finished 1st in the seven-school competition, which punches the team’s ticket to the NSAA Play Production Championships Dec. 11-13 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. North Platte will compete on the morning of Dec. 13 with other Class A schools.