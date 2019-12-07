A creep-y vic-tor-y: NPHS's one-act play production team headed to state with "The Addams Family"

North Platte's one-act play production team is one of six area schools headed to Norfolk next week for the NSAA State Play Production Championships Dec. 11-13 at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Class A: North Platte — “The Addams Family”
Class B: Ogallala — “Rosie the Riveter”
Class D1: Callaway — “Fighting Demons”; Paxton — “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”
Class D2: Hyannis — “Whispers”; Arnold — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.