A day at North Platte’s Canteen

Service members walk west from their Union Pacific troop train along the U.P. Depot platform to reach the North Platte Canteen.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
African-American service members enjoy the Canteen’s trademark coffee.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
Even though their train’s water stop was limited to 10 to 20 minutes, service members routinely found room for plenty of home-cooked food from the Canteen’s tables.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
After passing through the Canteen room’s double doors (now used at the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s main entrance), Canteen customers move along the serving line.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
An example of the Canteen’s hearty fare.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
All too soon, the Canteen’s latest service visitors have to rush from the depot to catch their departing train.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
The Canteen’s “platform girls,” who boarded trains to serve service members not allowed to disembark, wave goodbye as a train resumes its westward trip.
Photos courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum’s collection of U.S. Army Signal Corps footage
Until 1945, the “V for Victory” sign — two raised fingers on one’s hand, dot-dot-dot-dash on the telegraph — expressed defiance and hope for the Allied nations in World War II.
It turned to triumphant reality 75 years ago across the world and at the North Platte Canteen.
In 1945, the city’s Union Pacific Depot and the Canteen’s thousands of volunteers served their highest number of troop trains and marked the biggest events at home and abroad.
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt praised the Canteen by letter March 23, a year and a half after President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent a $5 bill to young Canteen fundraiser Gene Slattery.
May 8 was V-E Day, the final victory over Nazi Germany. June 25 witnessed a massive parade for North Platte’s own Brig. Gen. Butler Miltonberger, commander of Nebraska’s triumphant 134th Infantry Regiment.
On July’s last day, a U.S. Army Signal Corps film crew arrived to capture a typical day’s serving at the Canteen.
The photos here, also featured in The Telegraph’s 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened,” were drawn from their work.
They stuck around hoping to film North Platte’s celebration of victory — and were rewarded Aug. 14, when this newspaper’s “extra” banner headline shouted: “PEACE!”
North Platte turned to serving the troops returning home. The Canteen’s daily customer count reached as high as 8,000 that fall. Its doors didn’t close until April 1, 1946.
For 51 months, North Platte, the Union Pacific and an entire region joined to give some 6 million Canteen visitors the simplest of gifts: kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.