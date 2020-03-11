A healthy way to win: Tootie Fruity Pizza takes home top prize at Future Chef

The Tootie Fruity Pizza recipe crafted by Lake Elementary fifth grader Madeline Junker won the 2019-20 Future Chef competition hosted by Sodexo at Madison Middle School on Tuesday.
Eight finalists from across the district presented their creations for judging. Healthy attributes, kid appeal, ease of preparation topped the list of several requirements.
Madeline was excited about being selected as champion.
“It’s a bit overwhelming ’cause I never thought I would actually win,” Madeline said. “All the cooks did a really good job. I really liked Sully Orr’s dish, it was very good.”
Her idea was to come up with a healthier version of regular pizza.
“I went online to look up healthier pizza ideas and found this recipe on a website,” Madeline said. “Then I tweaked it a little bit.”
She revealed a couple of her secret ingredients.
“I do have honey and yogurt in there and that makes it a little sweeter,” Madeline said.
Other contestants were:
» Brynlee Dawkins, third grade, Eisenhower School, Brynlee’s Little Turkey Pinwheel Sandwiches.
» Liam Bargell, fourth grade, Eisenhower School, Blender Bowl.
» Makiah Silos, fourth grade, Jefferson School, Super Summer Kale Salade.
» Dalton Sterner, third grade, Lake School, Chicken Enchiladas.
» Sully Orr, third grade, Lake School, Vegetarian Barbecue Bites.
» Phoenix Brown, fourth grade, Lake School, Phoenix’s Fiesta Bowl.
» Janee Wagner, fourth grade, Washington School, Magnificent Mac & Cheese.
Judges were Mike Morrell, North Platte school board member; Jo Ann Lundgreen, school board member; Robin Vahle, principal of Lake and Osgood schools; Lyndsey Douglas, principal at Eisenhower; and Patricia Saner, North Platte High School culinary arts instructor.
