Mary Haney, a member of the radiology department at Great Plains Health, examines the photos of health care workers in the doorway of Hirschfeld Clothing Store on Friday night. The store, located at 401 N. Dewey St., turned on its lights at 8 p.m. in honor of health care professionals and a celebration of the end of National Hospital Week. The store planned to leave the lights on through Friday night and the windows on the upper and lower floors were decorated with photos of health care workers. The photos will remain posted through the weekend.
A message of thanks: Health care workers honored downtown
