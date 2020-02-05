A pantry makeover: Hunt’s Construction, Gary's respond to need for food at Salvation Army pantry

A Telegraph article by Telegraph reporter Tim Johnson prompted Hunt’s Construction and Roofing Co. to donate $1,000 worth of food to the Salvation Army pantry this week.
Hunt’s employee Amanda Schmidt said when she saw the article, she and the other employees went into action. Michael Hunt is the owner of Hunt’s Construction and Roofing.
“I read the article and saw the picture of the shelves,” Schmidt said. “One of the things that stood out for me is ‘we have maybe one can of soup.’”
Schmidt said she thought about how much good the Salvation Army does for the community.
“If they don’t have the resources in place to provide that help,” Schmidt said, “then they can’t fill that need.”
She said at the beginning of each new year, Hunt’s sets their allocations to charitable causes.
“We hadn’t finalized it yet, and I thought we could wait as a community for 200 people to come in and bring in a bag of food, or we could just go solve the problem,” Schmidt said. “We saw an opportunity to help the community and we were in a position to provide that help.”
Hunt’s does business with Gary Suhr, owner of Gary’s Super Foods, Schmidt said.
“We have the highest respect for him,” Schmidt said. “We reached out to him and he matched our donation.”
Schmidt said Hunt’s shut down the business for a day to collect the food.
“We went as a company to Gary’s Super Foods and we all had our own lists and our own carts,” Schmidt said. They filled the carts and delivered the food to the Salvation Army.
“If it weren’t for the article in the Telegraph, we wouldn’t have known that was a situation that needed some help,” Schmidt said.
Hunt’s did not stop there but challenged the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development to pick up the ball and continue the project to prevent a future crisis.
Employees at the Salvation Army said they were grateful for the donation. Because of the generosity of Hunt’s and Gary’s, the Salvation Army was able to provide food at its regular Tuesday distribution and have enough food for the Wednesday evening distribution as well.
For those needing help with food, the Salvation Army pantry distributes food on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday evenings. For more information, call the pantry at 308-532-2038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.