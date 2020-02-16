A place to earn their wings: Civil Air Patrol hosts open house

The first thing the Civil Air Patrol offers young people is obvious: a chance to fly.
The easy answers end there.
Visitors could learn about the others during a Saturday open house at the North Platte Regional Airport while the CAP’s Lee Bird Composite Squadron prepared for its latest “orientation flights.”
That’s where the unit’s six senior members and 16 cadets learn in the air to handle small propeller planes, supervised by licensed pilots who take off and land.
It’s the reason 16-year-old Eli Cookston, the only current member of the Chadron area’s Pine Ridge Squadron, rode along in the air to Lee Bird Field with his unit commander, Charlie Kuskie.
“I want to be a commercial airline pilot, but I need a private pilot’s license,” said Cookston, a junior at Gordon-Rushville High School.
He joined the CAP, he said, because there aren’t any flight instructors in his part of the Panhandle. He had taken one orientation flight before Saturday, Cookston said.
But despite its status as a U.S. Air Force civilian auxiliary — and its uniforms and fatigues — CAP members say they aren’t expected to pursue an Air Force career.
Their most serious duties, in fact, are on the ground when they engage in disaster relief and search-and-rescue missions, says adult squadron commander Tom Moore.
“Some of the cadets who join like the structure, the responsibility,” said the 37-year pilot and 53-year-old career civilian who owns Great Plains Realty in North Platte.
Moore, who holds the CAP rank of first lieutenant, said there wasn’t a squadron anywhere near where he grew up south of Rochester, New York.
He trained in college to be a commercial pilot but found too much competition for jobs when he graduated in the 1980s.
He never served in the military, he said, but he got involved in CAP so he might teach twin 6-year-old sons Grady and Grayson when they can join at age 12.
“It was selfish, too. It’s kind of fun,” said Moore, whose wife, Jennifer, grew up in Hershey. They met and married in Florida and moved to Lincoln County after the twins were born.
North Platte’s CAP squadron meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in the airport’s conference room. It does orientation flights four to six times a year, Moore said.
Founded just before Pearl Harbor in 1941, CAP members sank two enemy submarines and saved hundreds of crash victims during World War II. It received nonprofit and Air Force auxiliary status after the war.
Emergency service assistance and aerospace education are CAP’s primary missions, though cadet officers may enter a U.S. military branch with a higher rank than other new members.
That could benefit CAP cadet Maj. Maddy Hinze of McCook, who plans a medical career but expects to join the Army ROTC and Nebraska Army National Guard at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Hinze, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Dr. Steven and Sharon Hinze of North Platte, completed her first solo flight in June 2018 at Scribner State Airport during a CAP flight school in nearby Fremont.
When she took her first orientation flight at Lee Bird Field in December 2016, “I remember seeing the ground drop farther and farther away and my stomach dropping,” Maddy Hinze said.
Though she intends to get her private pilot’s license, she found through CAP’s exploratory programs that medicine appealed to her as a career more than aviation.
“I think as cadets grow and learn in the program, they find the career that’s best for them,” Hinze said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.