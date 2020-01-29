A place to grow: Bishop speaks to students during Catholic Schools Week

Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of the Diocese of Grand Island encouraged North Platte Catholic School students Tuesday to grow intellectually and spiritually.
This is Catholic Schools Week 2020 and throughout the week, NPCS is celebrating the freedom of experiencing a Catholic education in all subjects, including faith. Hanefeldt spoke about the importance of learning.
“Some of you have a gift for math,” Hanefeldt said during his homily at a school Mass. “Some of you have a gift for languages, some of you may have gifts for science.”
He told the students they would all be good in some things and perhaps not so good in other things.
“You have been growing in your intellectual capacities,” Hanefeldt said. “Sometimes you may have looked at your homework and said, ‘I can’t do this, I’m never going to learn this.’”
Hanefeldt pointed to the older students and said they thought the same things, but they learned along the way.
“But it takes time, you’ve got to be patient,” Hanefeldt said. “You have to practice your spelling and practice your math.”
The knowledge students have and toys they played with as kindergartners, Hanefeldt said, are different as they grow into young adulthood.
“I think this is also happening in your souls,” Hanefeldt said. “The more you understand our faith, the more you’re able to trust God, to love God, to live your faith in the world.”
The benefits of a Catholic education are numerous, he said.
“Not only are you intellectually gifted, you have a heart that truly loves God,” Hanefeldt said. “In a sense, if we are not growing in our intellect and we’re not growing our faith, we are not growing as a whole person.”
