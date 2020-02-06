A place to swap ideas: Farm and Ranch Expo continues Thursday at D&N

Each year vendors bring their products and services to the Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo in North Platte and this year is the 29th edition of the event.
The North Platte Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. spearheads the event at the D&N Event Center to offer folks involved in the farming and ranching industry new ideas to enhance their production.
Alston Koehn of Elsie and his son Tristan Koehn came to the event to see what might pique their interest.
“I’m just exploring the new equipment,” Koehn said. “We go to Husker Harvest Days every year and I thought while we have one here in North Platte, we might as well come to this one.”
Koehn farms wheat, corn and popcorn after moving to Nebraska from Florida about 11 years ago.
“I looked at the booth on water irrigation management and that was interesting,” Koehn said. “I stopped here at Precision because I have some Precision Planting equipment. I was looking to see what the new stuff was to put on the planter.”
Koehn spoke with Jason Bode, local dealer for Precision Planting, about the FurrowJet.
“It all interests me,” Koehn said. “A lot of people are talking about Precision Planting company and they have a lot of neat add-ons you can put on your planter to make your yield better.”
Bode said the FurrowJet technology is two or three years old.
“Alston was looking at a fertilizer placement system called FurrowJet that would put the phosphate-based fertilizers in the right place for the seed,” Bode said, “so it wouldn’t be too close, wouldn’t be too far away and it’s just in that optimum place for each seed.”
The FurrowJet is an attachment that goes on each row of a planter.
“It can be put on new equipment, used equipment, remodeled/rebuilt equipment,” Bode said. “It’s more about the placement. We’re trying to (get the fertilizer) as close to the seed as possible without being risky and being as efficient as possible.”
Bode said his family are farmers first.
“We’re just farmers from Hershey,” Bode said. “We’re dealers for Precision, but we’re primarily farmers, and we use the equipment on our farm first.”
The Expo continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.