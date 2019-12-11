A school and its students gave back to a beloved custodian Tuesday

Tears of joy flowed from his eyes, and from those of the students, parents and staff gathered at McDonald Elementary as “Big Dan” Koehler was presented the keys to a van on Tuesday at the school.
Koehler is the custodian at the school and an avid musician. He sings “Happy Birthday” to students, but Tuesday was Big Dan’s birthday and the students reciprocated with a rousing rendition of the birthday song.
“The timing was so perfect,” Koehler said. “Oh my gosh. That was something else, wasn’t it?”
McDonald Elementary supporters Dana Songster, a parent, and Sheila White, a foster grandparent, facilitated the purchase of a used van. They said Big Dan “shows constant support to students, staff and families,” and the groups wanted to give back to him.
“And all I want to do is love and take care of these kids,” Big Dan said. “This is beyond anything, I can’t even believe it, to tell you the truth.”
Grandma White, as she is known to the students, told the story of why the timing was so perfect.
“He’s been driving a van — I thought the front end was going to fall off,” she said. “(Monday) he was driving his motor home because he was getting his van fixed.”
Grandma White said a friend and bandmate of Big Dan’s told her the van was no longer drivable.
“The friend said he had to come to the school on Monday to help Big Dan get the motor home started because it wouldn’t start,” White said. “(The friend) said, this couldn’t happen at a better time.”
Grandma White also shared an example of Big Dan’s big heart.
“A student here was battling cancer, and his parents needed help so that he would eat,” White said. “They asked Big Dan and I to help.”
Big Dan and Grandma White went to see the young boy.
“That child would do anything for Big Dan,” White said. “So he ate his meals.”
The staff, parents and students kept the van a secret from Big Dan.
“You knew about this for a while didn’t you,” Big Dan asked one of the kids in the crowd. “How did you keep it secret for so long?”
After the students sang “Happy Birthday,” Big Dan opened a present in the multi-purpose room at the school. In the bottom of the box was a set of keys.
The students then led Big Dan outside and that’s when the emotions took over for everyone involved. The students were joyous, and each gave Big Dan a hug or a high-five, as every once in a while he wiped away a tear.
“He’s got God in his heart and it shows,” Grandma White said.
Big Dan said everybody watches what you do, and he wants to make a good example.
“I just want to make sure that I give the impression that an older guy like me could hang around these kids and love them and that is the right thing to do,” he said. “Instead of all these bad things we hear about, I just want to do the right thing, play my guitar, play music.”
The North Platte High School cheerleaders helped with the celebration and posed for pictures with Big Dan, who said he appreciated all that was done for him on his birthday.
