A unifying experience: Area youth, NFL player meet to talk about unified sports programs

Harrison Phillips might be best known for an ability to disrupt opposing offenses on Sunday afternoons as a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills.
But the Millard West product also has gained recognition for his community work off the football field as well.
On Saturday morning Phillips was at North Platte High School as part of a Special Olympics Nebraska Western youth summit that drew students from schools in North Platte, Sidney and Kearney.
The 6-foot-3 Stanford graduate — and third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — started Playmakers foundation with a friend about six years ago. The organization is geared toward special-needs and at-risk students. He also has been a longtime supporter and later ambassador for Special Olympics Nebraska.
“These kids all have their unique abilities,” Phillips said. “I like to say kids with different abilities or developmental differences. I have learned many, many things from the kids that I have worked with. You talk about finding joy and also seeing the positive in things and that’s something that as an athlete is always hard. I am always trying to be better.
“But hanging out with some of my playmaker kids and realizing that sometimes its good enough as it is,” Phillips said. “Those kids also are never judgmental.”
The focus of Saturday’s event was on the unified sports programs that bring together individuals with and without intellectual disabilities as teammates. The groups are referred to as unified student-athletes and unified student-partners, respectively.
“The unified movement is one of the most important movements that we could have in this day and age,” said Sean Whitley, the youth and schools program manager for Special Olympics Nebraska. “We are divided everywhere and we just need people to be coming together. Sports is a way to get that moving.”
Special Olympics Nebraska offers 12 unified events that range from cheer to bocce ball to flag football, soccer, basketball and track.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association sanctions unified bowling and track with state championships in both sports.
The amount of participation in the events is growing across the state.
Whitley said when the partnership began between the Special Olympics Nebraska and NSAA for unified bowling four years ago there were 41 schools that offered the sport. This year there are more than 70 schools that have the sport as part of an activities option for students.
Whitley added that Special Olympics Nebraska has worked with 1,400 student-athletes and 1,500 student-partners in Nebraska this year overall through the unified sports program
“The best thing (the program) does is it brings in the kids who probably wouldn’t ever get the opportunity or chances to learn the great things that sports brings,” Phillips said, “and it does it in a way that is super inclusive and allows them to make new friends. It’s really life-changing for both parties — the athletes and the partners.”
