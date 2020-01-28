‘A very positive direction’: Chamber releases 5-year plan that includes ‘rail park’

North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. has laid out an ambitious five-year strategic plan including development of a “rail park” offering direct industrial access to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Winning voter renewal during 2020 of the city’s sales-tax-financed Quality Growth Fund also figured strongly in comments by three chamber leaders.
President and CEO Gary Person said the five-year plan is required for the chamber to keep its status as a certified economic development agency with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
It sets out 29 goals through 2025, with all but five focused on economic growth and the others laying out internal organizational goals.
“We’ve done a lot of brainstorming over the last three months” with chamber members and staff, Person said.
Several of the goals continue ongoing efforts such as rebuilding North Platte’s retail base, expanding and upgrading housing stock and revitalizing the 1929 Hotel Pawnee and the 1972 Platte River Mall.
"We want to grow North Platte in a very positive direction,” said chamber 2020 board Chairman Dr. Richard Raska, senior owner of Great Plains Foot and Ankle.
Besides adding jobs, “we want to make the community healthier and make it prettier,” he added.
The “rail park” idea builds on talks with U.P. leaders coinciding with last year’s job cuts at Bailey Yard, said Person, Raska and chamber Economic Development Committee Chairman Brandon Jones.
While it’s hardly a new concept for towns with railroad access, Person said, it’s never gotten far in North Platte due to U.P. concerns about adding to traffic congestion near the world’s largest railyard.
“I think it was a (U.P.) philosophy that existed that not many people knew about,” he said.
Railroad leaders, he said, have been more receptive as they implement their Precision Scheduled Railroading concept stressing “on-time delivery” and fewer “unit trains” passing through the North Platte yard.
He and other chamber leaders said it’s vital to give potential manufacturers and industries a place to load their finished goods if North Platte is ever to develop an economic cushion against Bailey’s job gyrations.
“There are several manufacturing companies for which that (access) is a requirement,” said Jones, vice president of construction operations for Beveridge Inc. But “it’s a matter of trying to find a feasible location that works with the railroad.”
Person declined to discuss where such a park might go in Lincoln County, except to say it can’t be at or next to the multiple-track heart of the yard on North Platte’s west edge.
“It’s still going to take months down the road to get all this in place,” he said.
Because QGF’s latest 10-year authorization expires this year, gaining City Council and voter consent to renew it has to be a high priority during 2020, said Person and chamber leaders.
The fund, enabled by the state’s LB 840 economic development law, receives a portion of income from North Platte’s 1½-cent city sales tax whenever that tax’s annual collections increase from one year to the next.
“I think we’ve got to make sure we do this properly and educate people in the process” about how QGF helps the community, Person said.
The North Platte chamber administers the fund for the city, working with and hosting meetings of the QGF Citizens Review Committee.
That group will be asked Feb. 4 to endorse using $750,000 in QGF funds to carry out the North Dewey Street above-ground streetscape plan.
The City Council, which would have to approve that amount, awarded a $2.81 million contract Jan. 21 to renovate downtown brick streets and rebuild curbs, sidewalks and utility lines. Streetscape work would go on at the same time.
The chamber leaders also stressed the need to step up small-business development and develop activities and destinations to lure new younger residents and get North Platte’s young people to stay or return after college.
“I think the younger folks are not all about getting things,” Raska said. “I think they’re about experiences.”
Of the chamber’s five internal goals, Person said, residents have seen the initial fruits of one in the new electronic sign installed late last year outside its building at East E and Dewey streets.
Chamber leaders want to upgrade electronic technology while they freshen the look of the building and its offices and board room, he said.
The 50-year-old building “doesn’t look a lot different than it did 30 years ago,” Person said. “But we’re lucky we have a debt-free building, and we can afford to spend a little money on it.”
