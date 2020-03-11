Seven adults and three young people have advanced to next Wednesday’s live finals of the inaugural Big Idea North Platte entrepreneurial contest.
North Platte Young Professionals, co-sponsors of the “Shark Tank”-like event, announced who will compete for prize money and professional services to develop their moneymaking ideas.
Local residents are encouraged to attend the free event and help choose the eventual winners at 6 p.m. March 18 at Godfather’s Pizza inside Wild Bill’s Wings and Bowling, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Ivan Mitchell, Joshua Grace, Travis Herdt, Signe Assels, Tommy Vieyra, Jerry Stroud and Jeremy Wood will compete in the “community category” for people 19 and older.
Chevie Henry, Rei Wood and Treyton Nichols will compete for the top prizes in the youth category for ages 10 to 18, the young professionals group said in a press release.
During the first phase of next Wednesday’s finals, a panel of judges will hear two-minute pitches from each finalist and ask them questions.
The panel will narrow the adult competitors to five, after which the audience will decide who takes home the top prizes in each group.
“Contestants are encouraged to bring their friends, colleagues and fans to secure their place,” said the young professionals group, event co-sponsors with the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
The top three adults will receive $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively, while the top two youths will win $500 and $250.
First-place winners in each category also will receive a professional services package valued at $1,600 and sponsored by The Telegraph and North Platte lawyer Bill Troshynski.
The chamber, Gateway Realty and Great Plains Foot and Ankle have donated the prize money in the adult category. Youth prize money has been pledged by NebraskaLand National Bank and Commercial Investment Properties.
Big Idea North Platte is meant to help the community “offer small business owners and stakeholders a premier and dynamic resource for business information, interest stories, guidance and networking opportunities,” the young professionals group said.
