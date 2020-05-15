Hirschfeld’s Clothing in North Platte has honored senior students from area high schools with window displays on its building over the past month.
Friday, the store at 401 N. Dewey St. will now show appreciation for another area of the community in the same manner.
Hirschfeld’s will light up its building at 8 p.m. in honor of health care professions and celebrate the end of National Hospital Week. The store stated in a post on its Facebook page that the lights will remain on through Friday night.
In addition, Hirschfeld’s will decorate the store window with photos of hundreds of Great Plains Health workers. The store said the photos will remain posted throughout the weekend and they are inviting people to walk or drive past Hirschfeld’s to see the display.
Hirschfeld’s noted in its Facebook post that Great Plains Health, the West Central District Health Department and countless other health professionals have faced the coronavirus pandemic head on and that the store is “lighting the way” in honor of their efforts.
“While we know we cannot share a picture of every single health care worker out there, we can take this moment to say thank you to them,” the post states “Thank you so much for being brave, taking risks and caring for our loved ones. Your impact on our community does not go unnoticed.”
Wallace High School seniors were honored this past week with a window display at the store, the last of Hirschfeld’s monthlong project for area schools.
“You have to rethink how you look at things and just do what you can to make the community better,” store manager Abbie Pack said at the start of the senior salute project. “I can’t be a nurse and save someone’s life, but I can make some high schooler’s day and it doesn’t take a lot of effort on our part, just thinking outside the box beyond the fact that we sell clothes.”
