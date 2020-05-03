Air ambulance calls increase amid COVID-19

There are typically about four calls for an air ambulance a day within the Nebraska and western Iowa territories that Air Methods covers.
That rarely includes more than one call from the same medical center.
That changed on April 7 as the company received four separate requests from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island for the transport of COVID-19 patients.
Air ambulances from Crete, Norfolk, Fremont and also Great Plains Health Lifenet — all of which fall under the Air Methods company umbrella.
“It was kind of crazy,” said Kevin Hallam, an account executive with Air Methods, “hospitals generally have just one landing pad so it is kind of tough to get all of those aircraft in there. It was quite the scene in Grand Island that day.”
Grand Island is one of the state’s hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic and a reason why the use of air ambulances have spiked over the last couple of weeks in Nebraska.
“Our inter-facility transports have gone up between 75 to 100%,” said Hallam, who coordinates transports between state medical centers and Air Methods bases in North Platte, Norfolk, Omaha, Fremont and Lincoln. “A lot of the CEOs that I’ve talked with at the hospitals really don’t think that we’ve hit the peak yet in Nebraska (with COVID-19) and might still be a couple of weeks away from it.“
The Great Plains Health Lifenet’s main air ambulance is a Eurocopter 135 twin-engine helicopter. There is also a fixed-wing plane for long-distance patient transfers as Lifenet does travel to Denver and along with central Nebraska, handles critical-care air transportation for northern Kansas and southern South Dakota as well.
Hallam said the Air Methods has transported 38 COVID-19 patients overall in the state since the start of March. The majority of Lifenet’s COVID-19 patient transports to Great Plains Health have come from the Gothenburg and Lexington areas.
“Some of the (medical centers) in rural small towns do not really have the capability to intubate (on COVID-19 patients) and really start addressing the airways to save these patients,” Hallam said. “Time is so critical with the care and we have ventilators on (the aircraft).
“It is such a time game to get them to a higher level of care,” Hallam said. “With an aircraft we can do in that in about of the fourth of the time a ground ambulance can (make the transport).”
Each air ambulance flight typically has a three-member crew — a medic, nurse and the pilot.
All crew members wear personal protection equipment including a N95 mask on calls, and as another precautionary step, the pilot has no direct contact with a patient.
“To date we have not had any of our team members contract COVID from a flight,” Hallam said.
A typical air transport in the past left patients and out-of-pocket expense between $30,000-$50,000, according to Hallam.
He said that amount for an average flight through Air Methods is now below $200 in Nebraska through their agreements with major insurance companies.
Hallam added that Air Methods is also treating transports for COVID-19 patients as a ‘one-off’
“We are treating that as write off,” Hallam said. “We will not balance-bill any COVID patient that we fly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.