A total alcohol ban in Lake McConaughy’s state-controlled areas is among several agreements worked out with local leaders to avert drastic cuts in access to Nebraska’s largest lake.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will vote March 20 in Hastings on outlawing both alcohol possession and consumption at McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala.
The commission’s proposal would tighten a partial ban in place since 1995, when alcohol consumption in all state parks was banned for 15 years after repeated rowdiness on Lake Mac holiday weekends.
It would accompany other informal responses devised since Game and Parks in January proposed to sharply limit beach access to address renewed problems from holiday crowds four times those of 25 years ago.
Public outcry over that idea led the commission to abandon that plan and reach out to a 15-member advisory council of city, Keith County and lake residents.
Local and state law enforcement will beef up their holiday presence, Ogallala Mayor Deb Schilz said, while local leaders are arranging more garbage pickups to relieve one burden on overwhelmed Game and Parks staffers.
Game and Parks and the advisory council will meet again after Labor Day to review the summer and make more changes if needed before summer 2021, she said.
“It is a work in progress. The alcohol ban, we knew (it) was coming,” Schilz said. “I would say we have got a good working relationship for this year.”
The consumption ban, which never covered alcohol possession, was left in place at McConaughy in 2010 when then-Gov. Dave Heineman lifted it for the other state parks.
But his action enabled both alcohol possession and consumption at Lake Ogallala, the “little lake” below Kingsley Dam that has its own Game and Parks tourist facilities.
Annual visitations at McConaughy, estimated at about 500,000 in the mid-1990s, swelled to 1.9 million in both 2018 and 2019. That made the lake Nebraska’s No. 2 tourist attraction.
Schilz and Karla Scott, executive director of the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber of Commerce, said the advisory council has found some unexpected support among McConaughy vendors for a tighter alcohol ban in public areas.
The existing consumption ban never has applied to private and leased property, and vendors contacted by the group said most visitors were bringing their own alcohol anyway, they said.
“Some even thought it could be an increased opportunity” for sales, Scott added. “They just want it to be safe.”
Among the informal agreements reached between local residents and Game and Parks:
» Commission officials will continue with plans to cordon off “day-use” areas at three major beaches on the lake’s north side: Martin Bay, Arthur Bay and Sandy Beach.
» Game and Parks will otherwise continue first-come, first-served camping. The plan shelved in January would have capped total permanent and beach camping spaces at about 600 and required reservations for them all.
» Ogallala police, Keith County sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol will step up patrols during the Independence Day and Labor Day weekends. Tighter law enforcement also followed the 1990s disturbances.
It’s not likely beefed-up law enforcement would be extended to the Memorial Day weekend, Schilz said, because most schools in Colorado — long a major source of Lake Mac visits — won’t have dismissed for summer yet.
» Additional garbage collections will be done at Lake Mac, at least over the July 4 and Labor Day weekends, with help from a $10,000 Keith County Visitors Committee grant.
Schilz said local leaders are working with the J Bar J landfill south of Ogallala on extended holiday hours to receive garbage trucks from the lake.
» Game and Parks will extend hours at some of its entrance kiosks, including the main one at Martin Bay, to address complaints that many visitors were arriving after hours — and squatting on the beaches — to avoid paying fees.
» Finally, the commission will add more lanes at the main Martin Bay kiosk and carry out a $2.2 million repaving of Shoreline Road, the main service road connecting Martin and Arthur bays.
Ironically, Schilz said, expected high water levels in McConaughy this coming summer season probably will limit available beach camping spaces.
Lake Mac’s elevation Wednesday was 3,256.7 feet, just over 8 feet below the typical maximum elevation of 3,265 feet under Kingsley’s federal license.
Recent heavy snows in Colorado and Wyoming have left current snowpacks at 115% of normal in the North Platte River basin and 126% in the South Platte basin, according to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
