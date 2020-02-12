‘An adult on the inside’: Playhouse prepares for ‘Matilda’ presentation

Her father wanted a boy and her mother didn’t even know she was pregnant with her, but Matilda was a special child.
The musical “Matilda” opens Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse and 9-year-old Bella Harwager, a student at Lake Maloney Elementary, brings a spark to the stage in the lead role.
“(The fun) is just getting to go up there and act and pretend you’re in a different world for a little bit and just leave reality,” Harwager said. “I love that (Matilda) thinks you don’t have to be grown to be an adult on the inside.”
The musical centers around a young girl with magical powers.
“She is extremely smart and learned beyond her years,” said director Scott Carlson. “Roald Dahl (author) was a crazy dude. His writing, his way of thinking was kind of off the wall, but every one of his stories has so many underlying messages.”
Carlson said the story of Matilda is no different and in fact he has found more underlying messages as he has watched the preparation for the performance.
“The big message in this is that Matilda’s parents are not supportive of her,” Carlson said. “Instead of reading, they wish she would watch television.”
The story line is about Matilda telling the story of the Acrobat and Escapologist and they’re two characters she has made up in her mind.
“The music is very good,” Carlson said. “It’s very catchy. Not probably songs you know but songs you will know. The songs are easy to pick up so I think people will really like that.”
Carlson said there are 30 children featured in the show ranging in age from about 6 up to high school, that were selected from among 140 kids who auditioned.
“It’s a fun show, a family show,” Carlson said. “Mom and dad are going to get some laughs that are going to go right over the kids’ heads.”
Matilda is the third production in the historic 65th season of the North Platte Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the Playhouse from noon to 5 p.m. The performances will be Feb. 14-16 and 21-23. Friday and Saturday curtain times are at 8 p.m., while the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids, in advance, and $20 for adults and $12 for kids, if purchased at the door. For more information, call 308-532-8559 or email at northplattecommunityplayhouse@gmail.com
» On Saturday, the North Platte Community Playhouse will host a Matilda’s Storytime Pizza Hour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fox Theater. The Playhouse is requesting books to be donated to organizations in need of them. Characters from various children’s books will read to the children in attendance and photos and autographs will be available following the pizza hour.
Cast members of Matilda will also make an appearance. The cost for the Pizza Hour is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child. One adult admission is including with the ticket price. Tickets will be sold at the door to the first 75 kids.
