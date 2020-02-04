An historic process: Draft downtown National Register district boundaries to include both sides of tracks

Both sides of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks would be represented in a first-draft outline of North Platte’s proposed downtown area to be nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
Two Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office employees discussed what the designation would and wouldn’t mean — and the renovation assistance it can unlock — with about 40 people Monday night at the Espresso Shop in the 1908 Masonic Building.
Nearly three square blocks north of the North Jeffers Street viaduct are inside the first-draft boundaries, along with downtown’s six-square-block heart and the west side of Jeffers from Fourth to Front streets.
David Calease, the state office’s National Register coordinator, and Ryan Reed, its tax incentive coordinator, will repeat their presentation at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.
Calease encouraged downtown building owners who couldn’t make it Monday night to come Tuesday morning. “We don’t want a National Register nomination to come and list the downtown and have property owners confused,” he said.
Building owners in the proposed historic district, he said, can share their comments either for or against the designation. If a majority oppose a National Register district, it won’t be nominated, he said.
But Calease stressed that building owners face no restrictions simply by being included in the district.
“As a property owner, even if this area is National Register-listed, you can do what you want,” he said.
Inclusion does open the door to federal and state historic tax breaks — which do trigger some renovation requirements — for owners of buildings 50 years old or older, Calease said.
Even then, building owners could do renovations on their own terms without tax breaks, he said.
Between 70% and 80% of the buildings inside the proposed district seem likely to meet National Register standards, he said.
That includes three of North Platte’s four buildings already listed separately on the register: the 1929 Fox Theatre and Hotel Pawnee and the 1913 Prairie Arts Center building.
“You’ve got a great building stock here,” Calease said. “It’s not just the hotel, but it’s the big anchor.
“You’ve got two really great theater buildings next to it,” he added, referring to the Fox and the 1931 Paramount Building. “And not many downtowns have these three-story commercial buildings.”
Calease said RDG Planning & Design’s research process has gone faster than expected, meaning the State Historic Preservation Board could vote on the nomination in May instead of September.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission also has to approve the National Register request for the U.S. National Park Service to make the final decision.
Calease said the district’s draft boundaries, drawn in consultation with local leaders, covers the 1880-1967 period and should meet the National Register criteria for both commerce and architecture.
As expected, the bulk of the draft district would be the “bricks” bounded by East Fourth and Sixth and North Jeffers and Chestnut streets. That’s where downtown’s street and utility renovations and beautification work will be centered this year.
Tentative district lines also include most of the buildings between Jeffers and Vine streets from Fourth to the tracks, including the 1930 Northwestern Bell Building and the 1913 post office building that houses the Prairie Arts Center.
But the historic district then jumps the viaduct to the north side of the tracks, taking in the two full blocks between Vine, Dewey, Seventh and Eighth streets and half-blocks northwest and southeast of them.
The north-side area includes North Platte’s first hospital at 721-23 N. Jeffers St. and the former ABC Seamless building at 633 N. Jeffers, just north of the site of the first Union Pacific roundhouse.
Calease said geographic limits on the area that can be nominated forced exclusion of the Lincoln County Courthouse, already listed on the register, and North Platte’s first 1918 fire station at 620 N. Vine St.
State Historic Preservation Office members said in October that they feared the Jeffers viaduct — rebuilt since its initial installation in the 1930s — would keep the north-side buildings from being included.
But their National Park Service contact “said two disconnected areas is OK,” Calease said.
Modifications to the boundaries could be requested in later years as more buildings on the district’s fringes reach the minimum 50-year age, Calease said.
The proposed areas, he said, well represent the story of how North Platte’s 1866 founding as a U.P. “division point” and the subsequent routing of the 1913 Lincoln Highway shaped the downtown.
In interviews with residents last fall, Calease said, he heard how “they love their downtown, they love their community, but ‘this generation doesn’t care or doesn’t appreciate these buildings.’”
A National Register designation “is one way to raise awareness” both for younger residents and for out-of-town visitors, he said Monday night. “You can create a culture of historic preservation in your community.”
