An historic process: Draft downtown National Register district boundaries to include both sides of tracks

David Calease, National Register of Historic Places coordinator for the Nebraska State Historical Preservation Office, describes the status of downtown North Platte’s pending nomination to the National Register Monday night at the Espresso Shop in the 1908 Masonic Building at East Fifth and Dewey streets. Calease will repeat his presentation at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.