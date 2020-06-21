It is a week before North Platte residents can legally off fireworks within the city limits.
And local fire department officials are asking individuals to use common sense during that seven-day open period that begins on June 28 and culminates with the Fourth of July.
It’s not just the precaution for a personal safety aspect but also for the fire hazard potential with drought-like conditions.
“We know we are dry,” North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said on Friday. “A lot of stuff looks green out there and a lot of the fields look good up top.
“That’s fine but it’s that underneath that is so dry,” Thompson said. “With the heat and the high winds we’ve had lately, it just sucks the moisture out of those upper leaves and that’s where we’ve got problems.”
Given the conditions, North Platte Fire Marshal George Lewis said, people should not only avoid setting off fireworks in an area with high grass or weeds, but also have means to put a fire out nearby if a situation arises.
North Platte residents can set off fireworks in the city limits from noon until 10 p.m. on June 28 through July 3.
On July 4, residents can set off fireworks from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
“I know its a holiday and there are people who enjoy celebrating it” Lewis said. “We are just asking people to use common sense.”
The local area has had unseasonably hot weather for the first part of June and combined with spotty rainfall has led to drought conditions.
“We are going to have chances for thunderstorms the next few days which will give us some precipitation,” said Teresa Keck, a meteorologist with the NWS station in North Platte. “It is going to be really spotty in terms of where the storms develop and the aerial coverage.”
“If we could have a widespread rainfall that would be great right now,” Keck said, “but we are more in convective season where some areas get a lot (of rain) and others don’t get any.”
The conditions have led to a handful of regional grass fires in the past week, including one both at the Sutherland dump site and also just northwest of Hershey.
The Hershey fire, sparked by an electrical power line, began on Tuesday afternoon and burned on both sides of the Platte River, aided by the high winds.
Fire crews were on the scene until early Wednesday hours, and the fire sparked up again around 10 p.m. Wednesday and crews were on the scene until 5 a.m. on Thursday. .
“When a fire like that gets down to the river ground, it can be a tedious and time-consuming one,” Hershey Volunteer Fire Department Chief Toby Tobiasson said. “You’ve got so much trees and other fuel down there along with the wind (on Tuesday) that was carrying embers.”
Tobiasson said people should be mindful of the potential hazards that fireworks present with the dry conditions.
“I would suggest having a hose hooked up or a bucket of water (nearby),” Tobiasson said. “The Fourth of July is something where people like to have fun — both big and small kids. The thing is, just be careful.”
