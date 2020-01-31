The North Platte Community College Theater Department will have auditions for its spring play from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5 at the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s south campus. The auditions are open to the public.
This year’s play is “Bus Stop” by William Inge. The drama, which is set in a Kansas diner in the mid-1950s, examines the lives of eight bus passengers stranded at the diner because of a freak snowstorm. There are both romantic and comedic elements to the show, according to a press release.
Five men and three women are needed for the cast. No experience is necessary to audition. A prepared monologue is preferred but not required. Actors may be asked for a callback audition.
A technical crew will also be needed. No experience is necessary to be on the crew, either, and any age is welcome to join. Those interested in serving in a technical role should contact the director, Ritch Galvan, at 308-535-3767 or by e-mail at galvanr@mpcc.edu.
Rehearsals will begin Feb. 10 and are tentatively scheduled to continue from 5-8 p.m. every Monday through Thursday. There may be some flexibility with those times.
Performances will be April 1-4 in North Platte and April 11 in McCook.
More information about the play or special arrangements for rehearsals is available through Galvan.
