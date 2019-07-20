Author Joe Starita will be the featured speaker at a 1 Book 4 North Platte program July 28.
His biography “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor” was the first book selected for 1 Book 4 North Platte. The reading program was introduced last summer.
The public is invited to hear Starita speak at 2 p.m. July 28 at NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St. Light refreshments will be served.
Starita’s appearance is being sponsored by the Nebraska Humanities Council and the 1 Book 4 North Platte committee.
“Susan’s inspirational story is one of self-sacrifice and perseverance to overcome societal norms of gender, poverty and ethnicity,” said Sherry Polk, a member of the 1 Book 4 North Platte committee. “Because Joe is such a good storyteller, this book is an enjoyable read.”
In 2017, Pamela Miller, a reviewer in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, wrote, “Susan La Flesche, this country’s first American Indian doctor, had a remarkable life. Born in 1865 in an Omaha Indian tepee on the Nebraska prairie, she grew up learning about two often clashing cultures, pushed by her parents to work and study hard. Educated in East Coast schools and celebrated by white progressives, she returned to Nebraska after becoming a doctor to serve, and fight for, her people.”
Currently a professor at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Starita is a Nebraska native who went to college on a baseball scholarship, played professional basketball in Turkey and herded cattle on an Israeli kibbutz. Before returning to Nebraska, he spent 14 years at the Miami Herald, including four years as the newspaper’s New York bureau chief and four years on its investigations team.
According to his biography, Starita has long been interested in Native Americans and has written three critically acclaimed books about their important role in American history. These include “The Dull Knives of North Dakota,” published in 1995, and “I Am a Man,” published in 2010. “A Warrior of the People” was published in 2016.
Starita founded the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to traditional and non-traditional students of Native American heritage who live in Nebraska. Some of the profits from his books go to the scholarship fund.