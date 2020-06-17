This year’s Livin’ Out Loud concert in Gothenburg has been postponed to 2021.
The event’s board of directors announced the decision in a press release on its website and online.
“With the uncertainty of what the Directed Health Measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in August, the board does not feel comfortable moving forward with the event at this time,” Board President Tim Strauser said in the release.
Two of this year’s artists — Skillet and Matt Maher — have signed on for the 2021 concert, according to the release, and the board expects other scheduled bands to do likewise.
In 2019, the free outdoor Christian music festival relocated to Lake Helen and drew a crowd estimated at more than 15,000 people — the largest to date.
The next Livin’ Out Loud concert will be Aug. 21, 2021.
Strauser said fundraising will continue and all donations will be rolled over for the 2021 concert. The Livin’ Out Loud organization received 501(c)(3)designation last year, making all contributions tax deductible.
More information can be found at livinoutloud.org.
