Nebraskaland Days has been named the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association’s 2019 Event of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.
It’s the second major award in six months for Nebraska’s official statewide celebration, which Nebraska Tourism named its 2019 Large Market event of the year in October.
Executive Director David Fudge said Nebraskaland Days was honored during the RMCMA’s awards show. It was prerecorded and aired on Facebook Wednesday night after a March 13 live presentation was canceled.
The annual North Platte-based festival was nominated for the third straight year, Fudge said in a press release.
“Any time you are recognized by your peers is gratifying,” he said.
Other 2019 Event of the Year nominees were the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque; the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede; ND Country Fest in New Salem, North Dakota; Seven Peaks in Buena Vista, Colorado; Cheyenne Frontier Days; and Under the Big Sky in Whitefish, Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.