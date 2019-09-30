Nebraskaland Days logo

Nebraskaland Days is doubling down during the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series again in 2020. 

The festival will feature two acts in front of both headliners, Luke Combs and Toby Keith. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will play ahead of Combs on Friday, June 26, while Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick will play Saturday, June 27, before Keith.

Tickets to the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series are on sale now at www.nebraskalanddays.com. Tickets are expected to sell quickly and fans are encouraged to buy early.

