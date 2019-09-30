Nebraskaland Days is doubling down during the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series again in 2020.
The festival will feature two acts in front of both headliners, Luke Combs and Toby Keith. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will play ahead of Combs on Friday, June 26, while Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick will play Saturday, June 27, before Keith.
Tickets to the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series are on sale now at www.nebraskalanddays.com. Tickets are expected to sell quickly and fans are encouraged to buy early.
Read more about the opening acts here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.