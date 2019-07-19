A “Walking Dead” theater makeup workshop for students is planned next week at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
The workshop is open to students who have finished fourth through 12th grades. It will be held from 1 to p.m. July 26 in the makeup room of the Playhouse at the Fox Theater, 301 E. Fifth St.
Registration will be limited to the first 12 students. The registration fee is $20 and must be paid when the registration form is submitted.
Participants should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting messy and bring a blow dryer with a “cool” setting. Long hair should be tied back. Theater-grade makeup will be used, so there shouldn’t be issues with allergies.
The workshop will be directed by Anne Schmit and Donna Pucket.
Registration forms are available at the North Platte Community Playhouse from 1 to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. Forms are also available online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.
For more information, contact the Playhouse office at 308-532-8559.