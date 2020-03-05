Tickets are quickly running out for the Nebraskaland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert featuring Luke Combs. Less than 1700 tickets remain available for the show June 26 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.
“We’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge. “Luke is selling out venues all over the country, and we’re not going to be any different.”
Sellouts at Nebraskaland Days are not new. Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and Florida-Georgia Line have all sold out the venue in the past, with other shows like Brooks and Dunn and LeAnn Rimes also nearing that barrier. What’s unique this year is the timing.
“I think people are used to having tickets available in May and June, and this year that’s simply not going to be the case for the Combs show,” Fudge said. And while additional inventory may be released from artist and label required holds as the show approaches, fans are encouraged not to wait. “We may be in a position to release some tickets in June, but it will be late, and there won’t be many of them.”
One concern that festival organizers have is the number of tickets showing up on third-party ticketing sites. And with the show nearing sellout territory, Fudge expressed concerns about people being taken advantage of.
“We can’t guarantee the authenticity of a ticket sold on any site other than one sold through our system. So buyer beware. The secondary market is full of people who aren’t afraid to rip you off,” Fudge said. “If you do venture into those markets, be sure that you are only buying from reputable sources.”
He said Nebraskaland Days took extraordinary measures to try to curb resellers, including the elimination of mobile and print-at-home delivery. All tickets will be mailed 30 days before the show or held at “will call,” unless they were purchased in the Wild West Arena office.
Nebraskaland Days has ample inventory of all other scheduled shows at this time, including the Toby Keith show on June 27.
