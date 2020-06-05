Whether it seems like the start of spring or summer — depending on your COVID-19 sense of time — Nebraska’s next local government “budget season” is coming soon.
It’ll likely keep taxable values flat for many North Platte property owners, meaning tax requests for the eight governments serving them will again decide whether their 2020 tax bills go up.
Lincoln County’s preliminary 2020 countywide real estate valuations totaled nearly $4.27 billion, a scant 0.5% higher than in 2019, County Assessor Julie Stenger said Thursday.
Her office certified that figure to the Nebraska Department of Revenue on March 19, the day after the county courthouse closed to the public due to the novel coronavirus. It reopened Tuesday.
Though the countywide valuation figure is official, Stenger said, it’s only the first step toward arriving at the final taxable values on which property taxes to be paid in 2021 will be based.
The Assessor’s Office this week mailed out notices of new valuations to county property owners — but only if their taxable value went either up or down from 2019.
If you own property and didn’t get a notice, that means your valuation didn’t change this year, Stenger said.
That’s the case for the second straight year for three North Platte homes — one apiece on the north, west and southwest sides of the city between the two Plattes — that The Telegraph follows as the homes’ annual tax bills take shape.
Individual taxable values for 2020 have been updated under “Current Value Information” on the county’s GIS website, lincoln.gworks.com. To find them, enter the property’s address, owner’s name or county parcel number in the search box.
No matter what figure a property’s owners see there, Stenger said, they may file a protest with county commissioners if they believe it’s incorrect.
Protests may be filed with the County Clerk’s Office — not the assessor — any time between now and June 30. The County Board, sitting as the county’s Board of Equalization, has until July 25 to hear and rule on protests.
Local governments usually start holding budget hearings in August, though they won’t know the final taxable values for their respective service areas until the Assessor’s Office certifies them Aug. 20.
North Platte Public Schools, like most Nebraska school districts, usually claims the majority of property owners’ tax bills in the city.
The city of North Platte and the county each takes somewhat less, with the smallest slices going to the North Platte Airport Authority, the county ag society, the Mid-Plains Community College Area, Educational Service Unit 16 and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District.
Local governments have until Sept. 20 to adopt and file their budgets with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts.
The County Board must formally set all local tax rates by Oct. 15, though it cannot affect any tax rate but its own.
Be sure to follow The Telegraph, in print or on nptelegraph.com, to learn about local governments’ 2020-21 budget decisions and see how they affect changes in property tax bills through our paper’s three sample homes.
