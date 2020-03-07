When one examines North Platte’s most recent city audit, one needs to remember that it looks several months back in time.
The city’s cash balance was $2.23 million in the black — 13.3% better than a year earlier — when the 2018-19 fiscal year ended Sept. 30, according to the audit by the AMGL accounting firm.
That time frame doesn’t reflect a more recent move to erase the chronic deficit in the Iron Eagle Golf Course fund that set off intense debate after AMGL’s 2017-18 audit presentation last May.
As a result, the most recent audit — which the Grand Island firm will review with the City Council later this spring — still showed a $3,026,209 “fund balance” deficit in the Iron Eagle fund.
The city’s 2019-20 budget called for wiping that out by transferring surplus Municipal Light & Water electric revenues to the golf fund.
That was done with a $3,050,000 transfer Nov. 19, several weeks into the new fiscal year, said Finance Director Dawn Miller.
The golf fund’s year-end deficit included for yet another year of Iron Eagle losses. The golf course had $296,037 in revenues but $506,113 in spending during the year, according to the audit.
Before the 2018-19 fiscal year ended, Miller said, the resulting negative balance of $210,076 was partly offset with $100,500 from city keno lottery profits and $25,000 from the general fund.
AMGL representatives last spring recommended that the city both deal with the Iron Eagle deficit and establish an official general-fund cash reserve rather than informally rely on year-end positive cash balances to serve that purpose.
Because the council has yet to take the latter step, AMGL’s 2018-19 audit again showed the city with an “unassigned cash balance” of zero.
The latest audit showed the city’s Quality Growth Fund had nearly $3.88 million in “total assets” as of Sept. 30, with “cash and cash equivalents” equaling that total.
AMGL’s 2017-18 audit showed $3.83 million in total assets but a $430,420 cash deficit. That arose from a previous failure to separate the sales-tax-fueled QGF’s funds from the rest of the city’s funds, including Iron Eagle’s.
That situation also was resolved after the Oct. 1 start of the current fiscal year, when the council Nov. 19 set up a separate account for QGF funds at NebraskaLand National Bank in North Platte.
Among other noteworthy facts in the 2018-19 audit:
» The city’s assets exceeded its liabilities as of Sept. 30 by $108.5 million, 1.6% higher than a year earlier.
About one-third of that total is unrestricted, meaning it’s available to meet ongoing obligations.
» The city received almost $8.13 million in sales taxes during the fiscal year, 0.8% more than in 2017-18.
Sales taxes were the city’s No. 2 source of income, ahead of property taxes ($6.81 million) and trailing only the city’s charges for services outside ML&W ($8.27 million).
ML&W, which has a separate “enterprise fund” budget from the rest of the city’s operations, accounts for the bulk of the city’s assets and overall budget.
» The fund containing principal and interest from the late John Newburn’s estate had a $2.89 million balance as of Sept. 30, up from almost $2.8 million.
The city spends Newburn Fund interest on parks and recreation projects, the general mission mandated in Newburn’s will.
