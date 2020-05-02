Downtown North Platte’s “renovations in progress,” now in their third season, are moving forward on two fronts. As the first stage of the “bricks” street renovation was continuing Thursday on East Sixth Street, workers were installing new awnings on the front of the 1908 Keith Theatre Building, 412-16 N. Dewey St. Excel Screen Print is today’s principal occupant of the one-time stage and movie theater built by former Gov. Keith Neville.
top story
Awnings continue going up, street project moves forward
- By Todd von Kampen
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Reopening of restaurant dining rooms, salons pushed back due to additional cases
-
An ER doctor who treated patients after she recovered from COVID-19 has died by suicide
-
North Platte dining areas, salons to reopen May 11
-
She's been falsely accused of starting the pandemic. Her life has been turned upside down.
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.