Awnings continue going up, street project moves forward

Downtown North Platte’s “renovations in progress,” now in their third season, are moving forward on two fronts. As the first stage of the “bricks” street renovation was continuing Thursday on East Sixth Street, workers were installing new awnings on the front of the 1908 Keith Theatre Building, 412-16 N. Dewey St. Excel Screen Print is today’s principal occupant of the one-time stage and movie theater built by former Gov. Keith Neville.