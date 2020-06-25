‘Backbone’ of St. Pat’s: Mark Skillstad praised for integrity, high expectations of students, faculty

After his parents encouraged him to give college a try, Mark Skillstad fell in love with being an educator, and for 40 years he practiced his craft at St. Patrick High School in North Platte.
He retired this spring as principal and athletic director.
Skillstad grew up on a family farm northeast of Albion and thought he would stay on after high school to work the farm. But his parents thought he should give college a shot first.
“I graduated from Albion High School and went to Northeast Community College in Norfolk,” Skillstad said. “I did that because I had no clue what I wanted to do.”
Some outstanding teachers piqued his interest in history and political science.
“I really fell in love with that field of study because of the teachers I had there,” Skillstad said. “Then I decided I would transfer to Kearney State and major in education,” specifically history and social studies.
After graduating from Kearney State College, Skillstad said, he applied for several jobs. Bill McGahan, then superintendent at North Platte Catholic Schools, gave him a call.
“Mr. McGahan saw fit to give me a shot and I never escaped,” Skillstad said with a laugh.
McGahan said it wasn’t an accident that Skillstad came to North Platte.
“He was a young fellow fresh out of college, but I believe God sends people and he sent Mark to us because he’s an outstanding man,” McGahan said. “His integrity has been beyond reproach.”
Every morning, McGahan said, Skillstad was at the school before anybody and each day he would greet the kids as they came in.
“He was pretty tough on the kids sometimes, because he’s concerned about them and wants them to do well,” McGahan said. “He has high expectations of himself, and he has high expectations of them.”
McGahan said Skillstad “really has been the backbone of the school for quite a while.”
“He says what he believes and believes what he says, and he’s been good for kids and good for teachers,” McGahan said.
Skillstad said McGahan kept trusting him to do more things and gave him more responsibility.
“Back in those days, if you were going to be a teacher, you were also going to be a coach and probably coach multiple sports,” Skillstad said. “That was true for me also.”
Skillstad became the girls head basketball coach after a couple of years. “Then I was a head football coach for 12 years.”
One memory he will cherish came from coaching football.
“I was fortunate enough to coach a couple of state championship football teams in 1984-85 and that was a great experience,” Skillstad said.
However, his family brought him the most joy during his life in North Platte. His wife, Raegan, was a student at St. Patrick when Skillstad started teaching there.
“Then she had gone off to college for a couple of years,” Skillstad said. “I started dating her when she came back to North Platte after a couple years at UNL.”
The couple married in 1988 and Raegan took a teaching position at McDaid in August 1992. They have two children, Aiden and Kinsey.
“My most moving experience was watching my kids come through school and being able to see them on a daily basis for the last six years of their schooling experience,” Skillstad said. “That was fun and as the athletic director, I had a built-in excuse to go to all of their activities. That was a very fun and rewarding experience.”
Skillstad said three people were very influential in helping him, including McGahan.
“Mentors I guess would be the best word,” Skillstad said. “Terry Schmit was the principal and athletic director my first 12 or 13 years as a teacher and he was always so doggone organized, and that’s one thing I took away from Terry was that his organization was just top notch.”
A fellow teacher was his third mentor.
“A guy who helped me with the teaching aspect of curriculum and always a guy I could talk to about content was Marty Cordes,” Skillstad said. “Those three guys were very, very influential.”
Skillstad’s tenure closed with his retirement at the end of the school year, but he is moving on to other things.
“I’m working for Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, so I’m back to stage 1 as far as learning something different,” Skillstad said. “That was one thing I was looking forward to after I decided to stop doing what I was doing.”
He wanted to try something different.
“I wanted to see how the rest of the world works,” Skillstad said. “Being in a school for 40 years, I don’t know if you have the perspective of how everybody else has to live. It’s very interesting.”
On July 3, North Platte Catholic Schools will honor Skillstad with a reception at Another Round after the annual St. Pat’s Alumni and Friends Golf Tourney at Rivers Edge. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. and the celebration will follow from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To enter a team in the tournament — being a St. Pat’s alumnus is not a requirement — call NPCS Endowment Director Wendy Dodson at 308-534-5939.
