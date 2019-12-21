This fall, I was able to do my internship at the Telegraph. It has been so much fun and I have learned many new things about journalism.
Going into my internship, I knew I wanted to focus on photojournalism the most. Managing Editor Joan von Kampen was able to give me so many opportunities to go out either on my own or with other reporters. One of the coolest opportunities I had was going to a press conference with another reporter to take pictures. I even got to meet North Platte’s mayor, Dwight Livingston.
My favorite opportunity was going to the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts and taking pictures of the people hanging up Christmas decorations. I love Christmas, so being able to see all the beautiful decorations being hung was awesome.
I have learned many new things throughout my internship about journalism. Other than learning more about photojournalism, I got to see just what being a journalist is like. I’ve realized that being a journalist, you have to be ready for anything. News is happening all the time and if you aren’t ready, you could miss it. It keeps you on your toes for sure.
Throughout my internship with the Telegraph I got to meet amazing people, and thanks to them I got really amazing opportunities. I am so thankful to have been able to intern with the Telegraph. Doing this internship has helped me better my photography and writing skills more than I could have imagined.
To other students: When you’re first learning about the internship program, don’t let the process of it intimidate you. It is so beneficial. All the hard work you put into your essays and applications is worth the experience you get out of it. Interning for a high school student can either be the most fun experience or the complete opposite. For me, it was by far the most fun experience I’ve had.
