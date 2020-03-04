The case involving a female body discovered in a pond off East State Farm Road Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
Police have been unable to identify the body, a North Platte Police Department spokesman said via email Wednesday night, and foul play is suspected.
An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and the report is not expected to be available from the coroner’s office until early next week. Additional information may become available as the investigation progresses, according to the release.
Members of the North Platte Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 3000 block of East State Farm Road at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday for a presumed drowning victim. The body was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.