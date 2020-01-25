Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center holds ‘Celebrate Hope 2020’

Comedian John Bush performs during the “Celebrate Hope 2020” event Friday night at the Ramada by Wyndham and Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. Bush was part of the entertainment for the celebration of the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center and the foundation’s capital campaign drive. Comedian/magician Josh McVicar also performed during the night.
