Bring your Shop Small NP Passport with you on Shop Small Saturday

A program used to promote shopping at local businesses in North Platte for the holiday season returns this weekend for the second year.
The Shop Small NP Passport will credit shoppers for visiting a number of stores or restaurants in the city with a stamp in a book which can then be submitted for a prize drawing. The promotion will be held Nov. 30 as part of the nationwide Small Business Saturday.
“We really want to highlight all of the options available in North Platte,” said Cassie Condon, the vice president of economic development for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. “This program really helps us to do that.
“We are fortunate to have (businesses) willing to do their part to impact our community,” Condon said in a media release on the program. “That is what this program is all about. Thanking them (and) being aware of them.”
Last year was the inaugural passport program in North Platte, a concept that a Detroit retail store developed in 2011. The idea is now promoted by American Express as an option for its Small Business Saturday, the shopping holiday that the company rolled out a decade ago as a counter to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
“We rolled with that idea and just revamped it a bit to make it our own,” Condon said.
A total of 42 North Platte businesses will participate in the program on Saturday, four more than in 2018. Condon said 2,000 passports were created last year and that number was bumped up by a thousand this time.
Shoppers can pick up the passport booklet on Saturday at any of the participating businesses.
A list of the participating shops, stores or restaurants can be found at nparea.com/shop-small-np-passport. The stores, shops and restaurants will also be listed on the inside of the passport books.
Individuals who visit at least eight of those places and get a stamp or sticker from each one in their passport booklet are eligible to participate in a drawing in the first week of December.
Each business participating in the passport program was asked to donate $50 in gift certificates or cards, broken down in the denominations of their choice.
Shoppers with at least eight stamps can leave the passport book with the staff at the final business they visit to be entered into the drawing, which will be conducted at the North Platte Chamber office
An overall winner last year received $1,800 in gift certificates and cards. Chamber members will select two random individuals this time — a first- and second-place selection who will receive a gift package of at least $1,000 and $500, respectively,
Condon said the goal of the program is to help small businesses gain additional public exposure or word of mouth, more than just making a sale on Saturday.
“It is not making sure that a customer is making a purchase at every store. It is spreading awareness that these businesses exist,” Condon said, “whether (the person) is going to shop there, or they are going to tell their friends, or family or neighbors about (the store). It is more about getting the word out.”
