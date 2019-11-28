Bring your Shop Small NP Passport with you on Shop Small Saturday

Weather Alert

..TWO ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER WITH A MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NORTHERN NEBRASKA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. PRIMARILY FALLING AS SNOW INTO EARLY AFTERNOON WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE THEN POSSIBLE LATE TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&