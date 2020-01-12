North Platte Public Schools officials hope to decide whether to reconfigure Buffalo and Lincoln Elementary schools for the coming school year.
Although no decision has been made, discussions have been going on for a couple of years or more, according to district administration.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said, however, that no action has been taken on the idea.
“There are just too many questions that need to be answered before a decision can be made,” Hanson said.
Some parents expressed concerns after Hanson attended the monthly Parent-Teacher Association meeting at Lincoln Elementary last week. He shared one possibility that would make Buffalo the early childhood education building and Lincoln would house kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Over the past five years, North Platte Public Schools has experienced significant concerns that have led us to consider innovative options to meet the ongoing needs of our elementary level students and staff,” Hanson said in a letter being sent to parents, guardians and staff at both schools.
Pointing out reductions in staff at Union Pacific Railroad and the closing of several retail stores, he said NPPS has experienced declining student enrollment each of the past five years.
“Let me start by stating: There are currently no plans or decisions for merging Buffalo and Lincoln Elementary,” Hanson said. “We have begun an open dialogue with teachers and principals regarding how we can utilize NPPS district personnel and resources most effectively and efficiently as possible.”
Hanson said in an interview with the Telegraph on Wednesday that the district is looking ahead to see what advantages, as well as limitations, there might be in merging the two schools.
Another misconception, Hanson said, is that the district is trying to rush this action through by March. He said that is not true except for the fact that “if a decision is made on a merger, there are staffing considerations that need to be made by March” or the district would have wait until next school year.
