Buffalo-Lincoln task force to take reconfiguration proposal to school board

The Buffalo-Lincoln schools task force looks to present final recommendations on a school reconfiguration to the North Platte Public School Board of Education at its April 13 meeting.
The proposed reconfiguration would have kindergartners through fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary, while Buffalo could become a preschool-only building.
As the district administration looked at better ways to serve the community’s students and families, social media blew up with concerns over the idea of a possible merger of the two schools. Buffalo Principal Danesa Fleck and Lincoln Principal Matt Irish formed the task force to look at the situation.
At Buffalo, “there was a lot of emotion at the beginning and a lot of people feeling like this is never going to work,” Fleck said. “They said, ‘This is a terrible idea, we’re not all going to fit there.’”
She said that was the biggest concern that came mostly from the staff at Buffalo.
“I think that was the big first step,” Fleck said. “When Matt created the map and we came over and did the tour, I think we changed a lot of thinking.”
Lincoln originally was built as a three-track school, which made it more realistic choice for a merger, Irish said. Buffalo is a one-track school, with all students of one grade in the same classroom.
“One of the original questions when I first presented the plan (at Lincoln) was, how can you put this in that small of a room,” Irish said. “By addressing those initial concerns to actually showing we do have a plan and showing we have adequate size for this small group of students or this classroom, eased some of those concerns.”
The task force included an upper-grade and lower-grade teacher from each of the two schools, a teacher from PE and/or music, two special education teachers and two parents from each school.
As the group began discussions, Fleck said, they saw two aspects develop.
“I would say the technicalities of the school was more the staff and the emotion piece was more from the parents,” Fleck said. “At first the parents were like, ‘the class sizes are going to be huge, we don’t understand how this is going to help us.’”
Fleck said that was one of the questions that stirred up the situation in the early stages before the task force was formed.
“When we actually got it on paper and they could see that the class sizes actually decreased, it was kind of eye-opening and we were able to move forward from there,” she said.
For example, Fleck said, Buffalo has 27 fifth graders.
“In merging them with Matt’s, his numbers are a little bit smaller in each classroom, but we’re dividing it by three (classes) now,” Fleck said.
Irish said they took the current number of students and projected them to next year.
“Fourth graders would become fifth graders, and we were able to show that there will not be any class sizes over 20 with this current enrollment,” Irish said.
“Then from that, (the task force members) were concerned about the number of behaviors and the number of special ed kids in each classroom,” Fleck said. “We got together with Peggy Romshek, director of special education, and we divided the kids, which for Buffalo, it decreased the number of kids that we have with special ed in each classroom and we were able to distribute them more evenly, so it’s not all on just one teacher.”
Irish said the move would require only minor construction. One remodeling project would involve the library.
“We have a really big library and we would put a wall in one section of it to divide the library into two sections, one-third and two-thirds,” Irish said. “The larger side would be for the library and the rest would be for another classroom.”
The teacher’s lounge used to be a computer lab with countertops that would be removed.
“It would become a music room with a more open concept,” Irish said. “There will be a teacher’s lounge in a room that doesn’t require construction.”
Another discussion concerned possible transportation for students from Buffalo to Lincoln.
“Some of our teachers at Buffalo are concerned because we have students that struggle to get to school in the first place and they live right by Buffalo,” Fleck said. “So the concern was how are they going to get to Lincoln.”
Buffalo conducted a survey through Friday asking parents if they would use transportation if offered.
“We will then analyze the percentage and if it’s above 50 percent, they’re going to look into offering transportation,” Fleck said. “That would mean your child would get on the bus at Buffalo and be transported to Lincoln in the morning, then after school would be transported back to Buffalo for pickup.”
She emphasized that consideration would be dependent upon what the survey indicates as a need.
Irish and Fleck were confident the plan would be ready for presentation to the school board by the April meeting with possible tweaking between now and then.
