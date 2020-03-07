The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will receive a report from the Buffalo-Lincoln Task Force given by Danesa Fleck and Matt Irish.
The regular meeting of the board begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
The report will update the district on discussions that center on the district’s strategy, which is stated as “research, plan, implement and evaluate programs to meet the needs of students,” according to the meeting agenda.
The SkillsUSA team will present a part of their opening and closing ceremony that won the national competition last summer and seniors Ciera Carlson and Clay Stone will be honored as February Bulldogs of the Month.
The board will vote to approve a request for line of credit. Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson will explain the details of the move that is designed to adjust for the schedule of receiving property tax funds. Simpson said homeowners are waiting to pay property taxes with their escrow accounts, which generally means the funds come to the district later in the spring.
With that, Simpson said, the reserve fund becomes depleted and the line of credit is for protection of the district to be able to pay its bills on time until the property tax funds are allocated.
The board will receive an update on the North Platte High School agriculture program that was started in the 2018-19 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.