BRADY — A 44-year-old Modesto, California, man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of drug possession after a traffic stop by the Nebraska State Patrol.
According to a State Patrol media release, a trooper stopped a Nissan Rogue for speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 200 outside Brady at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday.
An eventual search of the vehicle found 2.2 pounds of cocaine hidden under the spare tire and 1.5 pounds of marijuana concealed in a box filled with spray foam.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.
The California man was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
