Campus transformation: Green space, pavilion, amphitheater-like area being added at NPCC

Construction transformed the former North Platte Community College parking area between the McDonald-Belton Building and the dormitory over the past several months.
Despite a few delays due to COVID-19, progress is moving quickly toward completion of additional parking on the west and south sides of the campus. The next phase will create a green space that will house the pavilion and amphitheater-type seating for outdoor events and numerous locations where students can chill out between classes.
Michael Steele, area vice president of administrative services, said the campus will be inviting to both students and community members.
“The building is 30-by-50 feet, and under that we’re putting in speakers, sound,” Steele said. “The entire space out there will have security cameras (and) Wi-Fi, and students and community members are welcome to hang out in the green space area.”
Most of the parking area and roads will be completed by the time classes open for fall semester, but a portion of the quad project won’t be done by then, Steele said.
“The shelter building was delayed by about 60 days because of manufacturing delays due to COVID-19,” Steele said. “We’re expecting the building to get here mid-August to early September, and once that goes up, then they can finish the concrete that goes around.”
The pavilion building with two-tiered seating will be located between McDonald-Belton and the dorms. To the west of the pavilion and green space, there will be a large grass area where people can throw a football or Frisbee or just play.
“There will be a sidewalk that traverses the green space going from the dorms to the sidewalk that currently exists between McDonald Belton and the Health Sciences Building,” Steele said. “The green space between the dorms and the campus makes it safer for students in getting to class so they don’t have to worry about getting run over by a car.”
The west and south parking lots are nearly completed except for striping and some paving of the islands.
“We added the final parking lot on the south side, so we now have five of them that are identical in size,” Steele said. “The west parking lot will be available for commencement at the end of the month.”
The construction companies will turn that section over to the college about July 15. Meanwhile, the rest of the work will continue as crews prepare each section for paving.
“They are out here working right now on getting the new road that goes around the north side of the dorms and to the new entrance off Willow Street compacted so it can get poured,” Steele said. “All of the big concrete spaces will be done by the time we get to opening a class.”
Originally the project was planned to take two summers to complete, but it will be done by October, Steele said.
“We have the landscapers queued up to come in and get going,” Steele said.
Construction crews are also finishing the sidewalks on the west side.
There will potentially be 30 to 40 more parking stalls than existed in the former parking area north of McDonald Belton.
“We’ll have 13 new bus parking spaces out there to the west, as well,” Steele said.
The driveway from the new Willow Street entrance will circle around north of the dorms and to the west-side parking area. The turns were constructed to accommodate large buses.
“On the east side there will be between 35 to 40 trees,” Steele said. “There will be three individual picnic pads with tables on the east side as well.”
Another portion of the project is the entrance and welcome center at the south entrance to McDonald-Belton.
“We’re putting in a brand new 50-foot flag pole,” Steele said. “The old one was tilting and was installed sometime in the 1970s.”
Steele said one can see the work inside that has been done over the last seven years, including hallways, paint, the fireplace area and updated furniture.
“As part of this whole transformation, we were trying to flip the focus on how you get in the building.” Steele said.
